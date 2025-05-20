Orca snaps up Opus to advance automated cloud security

Ctech reports that Orca Security has acquired Opus, a startup focused on AI-powered remediation for cloud risks , in a strategic move to elevate its position in the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market.

While the financial terms were not disclosed, the deal is believed to be worth tens of millions and marks a shift for Orca from visibility and risk prioritization to full-scale autonomous remediation. Founded in 2022 by cybersecurity veterans Meny Har and Or Gabbay, Opus quickly gained traction for its Agentic AI approach and secured $10 million in seed funding. By integrating Opus’s automation technology, Orca becomes the first CNAPP provider to unite risk detection, prioritization, and response into a single agentless platform. Orca CEO Gil Geron called it a "leap into the era of intelligent action," while Har emphasized the potential to “radically simplify” security operations. The acquisition enhances Orca’s SideScanning technology, giving security teams a more efficient way to address cloud risks at scale.