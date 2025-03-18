Orange purportedly compromised by Babuk ransomware gang

Major French multinational telecommunications operator and digital service provider Orange was claimed to have been breached by the Babuk ransomware gang in an attack that allegedly resulted in the theft of 4.5 TB of data, almost a quarter of which was threatened to be exposed should the firm refuse to enter ransom negotiations, according to Cybernews

Babuk purportedly compromised Orange's systems on Sunday, resulting in the exfiltration of the trove of "very detailed" information including data from its main and Romanian websites, such as customer records, email addresses, user data, source code, invoices, internal documents, projects, contracts, employee details, credit cards, messages, call logs, and other personally identifiable information.

Neither Orange nor the French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty have confirmed the claims made by Babuk, which also recently took responsibility for targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms Taobao, Pinduoduo, and Jingdon, as well as various government agencies worldwide.