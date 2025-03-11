Oracle reports strong cloud growth in Q3 2025 amid robust AI and multi-cloud demand

Oracle reported $14.1 billion in total revenue for its third fiscal quarter, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase, CRN reports.Cloud revenue rose 25% to $6.2 billion, with infrastructure-as-a-service rising 51% and contributing $2.7 billion, while software-as-a-service recorded a 10% and generated $3.6 billion.The company’s cloud database services brought in $2.3 billion, marking a 28% increase, while Autonomous Database consumption revenue surged 42%.Oracle’s remaining performance obligations reached $130 billion, up 63% year over year, signaling strong future growth. Multicloud database revenue from hyperscaler partnerships rose 92%, and GPU consumption for AI training more than tripled.Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are projected to exceed $16 billion, more than doubling from the previous year.CEO Safra Catz reaffirmed Oracle’s focus on AI-driven cloud adoption and emphasized that cloud infrastructure revenue will grow faster than the 50% increase seen last year.The company expects total cloud revenue to climb between 24% and 28% in the fourth quarter, with overall revenue growth projected at 9% to 11%.
