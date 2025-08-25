Threat Intelligence
Operation Serengeti 2.0: Decisive strike against cybercrime in Africa
Operation Serengeti 2.0, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative, has significantly impacted cybercrime in Africa, resulting in over 1,200 arrests and the seizure of malicious online infrastructures. This operation marks a crucial step in combating digital threats on the continent, as reported by The Cyber Express. The operation, conducted across 18 African nations and the UK, targeted various cybercrimes including ransomware, business email compromise, and online scams. Significant seizures were made, including the recovery of $97.4 million linked to illicit activities. Specific cases like the dismantling of illegal cryptocurrency mining centers in Angola and the bust of a large investment scam in Zambia highlight the diverse range of cyber threats tackled during the operation. Operation Serengeti 2.0 underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in combating cybercrime. The success of the operation showcases the effectiveness of intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts in disrupting cybercriminal activities. Moving forward, the operation serves as a model for global organizations, emphasizing the need for intelligence-driven strategies and multilateral partnerships to effectively address the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Source: The Cyber Express
