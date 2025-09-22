OpenID finalizes three security sharing standards

The OpenID Foundation has finalized three key standards designed to enable real-time digital identity security event sharing, marking what its leaders call a major milestone for enterprise cybersecurity, reports Biometric Update

The Shared Signals Framework 1.0, Continuous Access Evaluation Profile 1.0, and Risk Information Sharing and Coordination 1.0 have all been designated as Final Specifications, securing intellectual property protections and stability assurances for adoption.

Collectively, they allow federated systems to exchange continuous security updates, ranging from device compliance changes to threat intelligence, addressing a long-standing gap in identity security where outdated login information created risks.

Atul Tulshibagwale, CTO of Sgnl and co-chair of the Shared Signals Working Group, said the coordinated approach "makes Zero Trust security architectures practically achievable at global scale."

OpenID Executive Director Gail Hodges added the designation clears the way for government and enterprise adoption. Industry participants such as Google, IBM, Okta, and SailPoint have already demonstrated implementations, underscoring momentum for wider deployment.