OpenAI disrupts major ChatGPT-driven scam campaign in Cambodia

According to Tech Radar, OpenAI has successfully disrupted a significant scam operation originating from Poipet, Cambodia. The company took action by banning accounts associated with the network and implementing measures to prevent the creation of new ones, hindering the criminals' ability to operate.

The criminals leveraged ChatGPT for various fraudulent activities, including romance scams, fake investment schemes, bogus police impersonations, and potentially operations linked to human trafficking. OpenAI's investigation, prompted by a tip from WhatsApp, revealed that the group used AI to generate fake personas, craft deceptive messages, and create job advertisements likely used to lure individuals into forced labor.

The AI tool was also employed for administrative tasks, such as managing employee debts, salaries, and loan repayments, and translating discussions related to immigration and recruitment. Evidence suggests hundreds of victims lost thousands of dollars. OpenAI has shared these findings with relevant authorities.