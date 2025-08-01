Open-source CISA malware, forensic analysis platform unveiled

Malware and cyber forensic analysts across the public and private sectors have been given access to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's open-source scalable cybersecurity suite Thorium, according to BleepingComputer.
Developed alongside Sandia National Laboratories, Thorium which enables the scheduling of more than 1,700 jobs per second and the processing of more than 100 million files per hour eases information sharing, command-line tool integration, tag- and full-text search-based filtering, access controls, and Kubernetes and ScyllaDB-scaling, said CISA, which noted the tool's availability within its official GitHub repository while also touting the Eviction Strategies Tool for improved incident response efforts. "By publicly sharing this platform, we empower the broader cybersecurity community to orchestrate the use of advanced tools for malware and forensic analysis. Scalable analysis of binaries as well as other digital artifacts further enables cybersecurity analysts to understand and address vulnerabilities in benign software," said CISA Associate Director for Threat Hunting Jermaine Roebuck.
