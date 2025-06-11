Business continuity

Online order operations restored by M&S

Marks & Spencer has resumed online ordering capabilities more than a month after such services were disrupted as a result of the Scattered Spider hacking collective's compromise of its systems during the Easter weekend, according to The Guardian.

Other ordering services, including click and collect, next-day and nominated-day delivery, and international deliveries, will be restored over the next few weeks, noted M&S, which previously reported the exfiltration of thousands of customers' names, birthdates, addresses, and order histories due to the intrusion. "More of our fashion, home, and beauty products will be added every day and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and click and collect in the coming weeks," said M&S Managing Director for Fashion, Home, and Beauty John Lyttle in a social media post. Meanwhile, M&S CEO Stuart Machin said that the firm is poised to immediately recover from the incident as it expedited its digital infrastructure overhaul efforts.

