Malware, Threat Intelligence

Ongoing APT36 malware attacks involve Linux .desktop files

A 3D-Illustration of the word Linux on metallic cubes
(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that Indian government and defense organizations have been targeted by Pakistan-linked threat operation APT36, also known as Transparent Tribe, in attacks involving illicit Linux .desktop files as part of a new ongoing malware campaign first discovered at the beginning of the month.

APT36 has distributed malicious emails with a nefarious PDF document-spoofing .desktop file, which prompts the writing of a hex-encoded payload and subsequent execution of 'chmod +x' while running Firefox to show a Google Drive-hosted PDF decoy and serve as a dropper for a Go-based ELF executable enabling cyberespionage, according to separate reports from CYFIRMA and CloudSEK. Additional findings from CloudSEK showed that aside from being overtly covert due to packing and obfuscation, such a payload also leveraged a bi-directional WebSocket channel for command-and-control communications, enabling data theft and remote command execution. Such findings were noted by both CYFIRMA and CloudSEK researchers to be indicative of APT36's increasingly sophisticated operations.

Related

Updated Anatsa malware adds stealth, persistence

More than 800 financial organizations around the world have been targeted by new attack campaigns involving the latest iteration of the Anatsa Android banking trojan, also known as TeaBot, which is more covert and persistent than before, according to Cyber Security News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDNS SpoofingDefacementDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingInformation Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds