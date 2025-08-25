Ongoing APT36 malware attacks involve Linux .desktop files

BleepingComputer reports that Indian government and defense organizations have been targeted by Pakistan-linked threat operation APT36, also known as Transparent Tribe, in attacks involving illicit Linux .desktop files as part of a new ongoing malware campaign first discovered at the beginning of the month.
APT36 has distributed malicious emails with a nefarious PDF document-spoofing .desktop file, which prompts the writing of a hex-encoded payload and subsequent execution of 'chmod +x' while running Firefox to show a Google Drive-hosted PDF decoy and serve as a dropper for a Go-based ELF executable enabling cyberespionage, according to separate reports from CYFIRMA and CloudSEK. Additional findings from CloudSEK showed that aside from being overtly covert due to packing and obfuscation, such a payload also leveraged a bi-directional WebSocket channel for command-and-control communications, enabling data theft and remote command execution. Such findings were noted by both CYFIRMA and CloudSEK researchers to be indicative of APT36's increasingly sophisticated operations.
