Old Juniper routers targeted by Chinese hackers to deploy various payloads

Half a dozen TinyShell-based custom backdoors and other malicious payloads have been spread by Chinese cyberespionage threat group UNC3886 through the exploitation of Juniper Networks MX routers that have reached end-of-life as part of an attack campaign discovered in the middle of last year, reports The Hacker News

Aside from delivering the appid and to active backdoors, as well as the irad, lmpad, jdosd, and oemd passive backdoors that facilitate file downloads, process injections, or shell command execution, UNC3886 also targeted the outdated Juniper routers to deploy the Medusa and Reptile rootkits, as well as the PITHOOK and GHOSTTOWN tools to enable SSH credentials compromise and evade detection, respectively, according to a report from Google's Mandiant team.