Okta launches tools to safeguard AI agents

Okta has launched new identity security features aimed at helping enterprises secure AI-driven environments and combat fraud, reports Tech Edition.

The company said the updates extend its Okta and Auth0 platforms to create an "identity security fabric" that unifies protections for both human and non-human identities. With 91% of organisations now deploying AI agents but only 10% having clear governance strategies, Okta argues that oversight is critical to avoid breaches like those caused by misconfigured bots.

"AI is changing the workplace faster than organisations can adapt," said Kristen Swanson, Okta's senior vice president of design and research.

The new Okta for AI Agents offering introduces tools to classify and govern AI identities throughout their lifecycle, applying risk detection, least-privilege enforcement, and open standards like Cross App Access to simplify secure integrations.

Okta is also addressing fraud risks with Verifiable Digital Credentials, slated for fiscal 2027, to counter deepfake-driven impersonation and streamline digital ID verification. The goal, Okta said, is stronger AI-era identity protection at enterprise scale.

