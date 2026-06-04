Offroad launches with $7 million to use AI agents for identity security

As detailed in Silicon Angle, Offroad Inc. has launched with $7 million in funding to develop an agentic identity security team. The company aims to leverage artificial intelligence agents to investigate and remediate access risks across human users, machine identities, and AI agents.

Offroad addresses the growing complexity of identity security, which has surpassed manual review capabilities. The company argues that identity security is an ongoing operational challenge involving not just who has access, but why, if it's justified, how it's used, and the implications of changes. This context is often fragmented across various systems like identity providers, HR systems, SaaS applications, cloud platforms, security tools, and logs.

Offroad's AI agents are designed to gather this dispersed context, investigate posture and runtime issues, and then resolve them. They can act directly on lower-risk issues or route high-impact changes to the appropriate personnel with necessary context. The company highlights that autonomous identities now operate at machine speed, challenging traditional detection methods. An audit of 2,890 public OAuth applications revealed that about one in three had significant security concerns. Offroad also released ohauth.ai, a free catalog for reviewing OAuth app permissions.