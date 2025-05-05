While previous administrations have been "hesitant" to use offensive digital tools against adversaries, the Trump administration will be seeking to institutionalize such tools, noted Bulazel during a keynote at RSAC 2025. "It's not offense for offense's sake, but being able to respond in kind, if we're the victim of foreign aggression," said Bulazel, who also emphasized the need to let loose offensive cybersecurity talent amid escalating threats. Updated cyber offense and defense strategies would also be needed to adapt to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Bulazel added. Such sentiments come as the Trump administration is cracking down on the country's cybersecurity resources with workforce reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as the recent ouster of Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
Offensive cybersecurity to be emphasized by Trump admin, official says
(Adobe Stock)
The U.S. was noted by National Security Council Senior Director for Cyber Alexei Bulazel to be focusing on offensive cybersecurity measures against China and other nation-state adversaries under the Trump administration, according to The Record.
While previous administrations have been "hesitant" to use offensive digital tools against adversaries, the Trump administration will be seeking to institutionalize such tools, noted Bulazel during a keynote at RSAC 2025. "It's not offense for offense's sake, but being able to respond in kind, if we're the victim of foreign aggression," said Bulazel, who also emphasized the need to let loose offensive cybersecurity talent amid escalating threats. Updated cyber offense and defense strategies would also be needed to adapt to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Bulazel added. Such sentiments come as the Trump administration is cracking down on the country's cybersecurity resources with workforce reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as the recent ouster of Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh.
While previous administrations have been "hesitant" to use offensive digital tools against adversaries, the Trump administration will be seeking to institutionalize such tools, noted Bulazel during a keynote at RSAC 2025. "It's not offense for offense's sake, but being able to respond in kind, if we're the victim of foreign aggression," said Bulazel, who also emphasized the need to let loose offensive cybersecurity talent amid escalating threats. Updated cyber offense and defense strategies would also be needed to adapt to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Bulazel added. Such sentiments come as the Trump administration is cracking down on the country's cybersecurity resources with workforce reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as the recent ouster of Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds