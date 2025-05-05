Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Offensive cybersecurity to be emphasized by Trump admin, official says

The North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Adobe Stock)

The U.S. was noted by National Security Council Senior Director for Cyber Alexei Bulazel to be focusing on offensive cybersecurity measures against China and other nation-state adversaries under the Trump administration, according to The Record.

While previous administrations have been "hesitant" to use offensive digital tools against adversaries, the Trump administration will be seeking to institutionalize such tools, noted Bulazel during a keynote at RSAC 2025. "It's not offense for offense's sake, but being able to respond in kind, if we're the victim of foreign aggression," said Bulazel, who also emphasized the need to let loose offensive cybersecurity talent amid escalating threats. Updated cyber offense and defense strategies would also be needed to adapt to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Bulazel added. Such sentiments come as the Trump administration is cracking down on the country's cybersecurity resources with workforce reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as the recent ouster of Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh.

Related

Backdoored Magento plugins hit 1,000 online stores

Up to 1,000 e-commerce websites, one of which is tied to a $40 billion global company, have been compromised in a supply chain intrusion involving 21 Magento extensions injected with a backdoor that was only activated last month after six years of dormancy, BleepingComputer reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds