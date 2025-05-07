Oettinger allegedly compromised by RansomHouse gang

Cybernews reports.Major German brewery Oettinger Brauerei was claimed to have been breached by the Ransom House ransomware gang in an attack that resulted in significant data compromise,
Internal files between 2022 and 2025 were among the sensitive information that Ransom House alleged to have been encrypted since April 19, according to Cybernews researchers, who emphasized the severity of the incident should it be confirmed by Oettinger. "The leaked internal documents could expose trade secrets, supplier contracts, employee data, and financial records, handing cybercriminals the perfect playbook for future attacks. While the financial damage from breach response and potential ransom payments could run into the millions," said researchers. More than 120 organizations have already been compromised by Ransom House since its emergence in December 2021, including the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona in Spain that had thousands of medical appointments deferred after its systems had been disrupted by the ransomware gang over two years ago.
