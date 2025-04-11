Among the patched vulnerabilities are 11 high-severity Junos OS flaws, with one or more also affecting Junos OS Evolved, which could be leveraged to facilitate denial-of-service attacks. While DoS conditions are also possible with most of the 10 patched medium-severity flaws in Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved, one of the issues could be used to compromise sensitive data, according to Juniper. Aside from releasing Junos Space version 24.1R3 to address almost 50 third-party software vulnerabilities, Juniper also issued an update on the Junos OS improper compartmentalization flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-21590, noting the need for additional fixes for certain devices following reported exploitation. "Customers are encouraged to upgrade to a fixed release as soon as its available and in the meantime take steps to mitigate this vulnerability," said Juniper.
Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management
Numerous Juniper Networks Junos vulnerabilities addressed
(“Juniper Networks booth at VMworld 2014” by junipernetworks is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.)
SecurityWeek reports that fixes have been issued by Juniper Networks for dozens of security issues impacting its Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved offerings, as well as Junos Space third-party dependencies.
