Threat Intelligence, AI/ML
Nucleus unveils AI-powered threat intelligence
(Adobe Stock)
Nucleus Security has unveiled Nucleus Insights, an AI-driven threat intelligence platform designed to help security teams identify which CVEs demand urgent attention and why, according The Fast Mode. Unlike traditional feeds meant for SOCs or CTI analysts, the solution is tailored for vulnerability management teams, offering analyst-validated intelligence that is refreshed continuously. By scanning sources such as exploit repositories, dark web forums, vendor advisories, and malware analysis reports, the system provides actionable insights that close the threat data gap. The platform delivers real-time exploit intelligence, remediation guidance, attacker attribution, exploit chain context, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. A key feature is the Nucleus Threat Rating, which offers a trusted, explainable score based on real-world exploitation and ransomware risk, helping organizations cut through scanner noise. Embedded in Nucleus' platforms or accessible via API, Nucleus Insights integrates directly into ITSM tools and remediation workflows, enabling automation, SLA enforcement, and faster prioritization of vulnerabilities.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds