NSC cyber chief backs stronger offensive tactics

The National Security Council's senior cybersecurity director said the United States will take a more aggressive stance on offensive cyber operations while also emphasizing the need to strengthen defensive measures, reports Nextgov/FCW

Speaking at the Billington Cyber Summit, Alexei Bulazel described offensive hacking as "an important tool of the toolbox that we'll be unafraid to use," but stressed it must be paired with "world-class" defenses.

His comments follow growing bipartisan criticism that U.S. cyber tactics have not gone far enough to deter adversaries like China , which has repeatedly targeted critical infrastructure. Bulazel pointed to the role of artificial intelligence in bolstering defensive capabilities, highlighting a recent Defense Department competition where AI systems patched vulnerabilities in an average of 45 minutes.

He also endorsed Sean Plankey, the White House nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well-positioned to drive defensive initiatives protecting federal networks and critical infrastructure.