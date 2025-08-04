Attacks exploiting a Microsoft Exchange zero-day vulnerability have been launched by U.S. intelligence agencies to hijack a leading Chinese military enterprise between July 2022 and July 2023, with unauthorized access then leveraged to facilitate data theft activities, the Cyber Security Association of China alleged. Another Chinese military enterprise catering to the satellite internet and communications industries was then purportedly subjected to an intrusion exploiting electronic file system flaws. China has previously blamed the U.S. and other countries, such as Taiwan, of having led cyberattacks aimed at its systems. While China's latest accusations have not been acknowledged by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, President Donald Trump previously insinuated the U.S.'s retaliatory efforts against China's targeting of U.S. intellectual property. "That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world," said Trump in June.
Microsoft zero-day used by US in military espionage, China alleges
The U.S. has been accused by China of having targeted Chinese military enterprises with cyberespionage intrusions since 2022, reports CyberScoop.
