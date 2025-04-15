Novel ResolverRAT trojan launched in global attacks against healthcare, pharma

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has been urged by House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Ranking Member Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to immediately brief the subcommittee regarding proposals of significant staffing reduction just days before the Monday deadline for an offer by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that could result in the axing of almost 40% of the agency's workforce, according to The Register.