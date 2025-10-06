Novel payloads launched in Russia-targeted phishing campaign

Attacks spreading the new FoalShell and StallionRAT payloads have been launched by the Cavalry Werewolf threat operation against state agencies and energy, manufacturing, and mining firms across Russia as part of a new phishing campaign that ran between May and August, reports The Hacker News

Malicious emails spoofing Kyrgyzstan government employees have been leveraged by Cavalry Werewolf, which overlaps with ShadowSilk , YoroTrooper, Silent Lynx, and Tomiris, to distribute FoalShell and StallionRAT to enable arbitrary command execution, as well as the ReverseSocks5Agent and ReverseSocks5 tools and device information gathering commands, according to findings from BI.ZONE.

Such a report indicates the ongoing expansion of Cavalry Werewolf's attack arsenal, which requires an immediate analysis of its tools for prompt detection and prevention measures, said BI.ZONE researchers.

At least 500 organizations across Russia were previously reported by BI.ZONE to have been targeted by hacktivists and other threat operations over the past year, with most of the attacks involving public web app breaches.