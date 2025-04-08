Malware, Threat Intelligence

Novel Neptune RAT variant sets sights on Windows

Hackread reports that Windows devices have been subjected to intrusions deploying an updated iteration of the Neptune RAT malware, which is being touted on GitHub, YouTube, and Telegram as the "most advanced RAT" yet, to facilitate password theft and further malware compromise.

Aside from including a password grabber tool targeting browser- and app-stored credentials and manipulating targeted devices' clipboards, the new Neptune RAT variant has also been integrated with file encryption, ransom note injection, and system component corruption capabilities, according to an analysis from CYFIRMA. Operators have also improved Neptune RAT to include virtual environment checking and registry value modification features for persistence, as well as other modules that allow user account control evasion, email and browser app data exfiltration, and live screen monitoring. Such findings highlighting Neptune RAT's increasing sophistication should prompt organizations to implement not only robust endpoint security but also proactive threat monitoring and detection techniques, said Black Duck Principal Security Consultant Satish Swagram.

