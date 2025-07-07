DOJ busts North Korean remote scam operation

In a major crackdown on North Korea's use of remote IT workers to evade sanctions, the U.S. Department of Justice has disrupted a sprawling identity theft and cyberfraud operation that exploited American infrastructure and citizens' identities, Wired reports.
Authorities seized nearly 200 computers, 29 financial accounts, and 21 domains, and searched dozens of "laptop farms" across 16 states. Two U.S. citizens, Kejia Wang and Zhenxing Wang, were charged, one arrested, for enabling North Korean agents to remotely access these machines and impersonate over 80 Americans at more than 100 U.S. companies. The DOJ alleges they facilitated the transfer of illicit earnings to the Kim regime and even helped North Korean operatives infiltrate a defense contractor, potentially breaching export control laws. Investigators say the group accessed private records of over 700 Americans to build fake profiles, often relying on leaked data from dark web markets. Despite these enforcement actions, experts warn that North Koreas cyber operations remain active and adaptable.
