North Korean crypto heist toll exceeded $659M in 2024

More than $659 million have been exfiltrated by North Korean state-sponsored threat actors in cryptocurrency heists last year, TechCrunch reports.

Attacks by North Korean state-backed attackers have not only resulted in the theft of $235 million from major Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in July but also led to losses of $308 million for DMM Bitcoin, $100 million for Radiant Capital and Upbit combined, and $16.13 million for Rain Management, according to the countries' joint statement, which is the first to attribute the WazirX attack to North Korean hackers. Moreover, cryptocurrency exchanges around the world have also been targeted by North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group in intrusions that involved the deployment of TraderTraitor malware and fraudulent IT workers. Such a development comes after North Korean hackers were reported by Chainalysis to have stolen $1.34 billion worth of cryptocurrency, or 61% of all stolen crypto assets, last year.