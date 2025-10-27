Threat Intelligence

North Korea leads global state cyberattacks

North Korea digital technology flag cyber background. North Korean banner cyberattack and espionage concept illustration.

(Adobe Stock)

Cybersecurity Dive reports that North Korean state-backed hackers were behind the largest share of nation-state cyberattacks between April and September, according to a new Trellix threat report.

The cybersecurity firm said Pyongyang's hacking operations have become more sophisticated, using "malware-free" intrusion tactics and covert infiltration schemes that include fake remote IT jobs. Groups such as Lazarus, Andariel, and Kimsuky together accounted for 18.2% of all nation-state-aligned activity, with Lazarus alone responsible for 8.6%.

Trellix described the trend as a "significant escalation" and warned that adversaries are increasingly leveraging legitimate system tools like PowerShell and Command Prompt to evade detection. Telecommunications emerged as the top target sector, comprising 71% of all attacks, followed by technology and transportation.

Turkey was the most frequently targeted nation, followed by the U.S. The report urged organizations to adopt layered defenses, apply zero-trust principles, and strengthen collaboration between IT and threat intelligence teams to detect anomalies early.

Related

US rejection of UN cybercrime treaty sought

The U.S. has been urged by the Foundation for Defense Democracies to reject a proposed United Nations cybercrime treaty meant to strengthen international cooperation against online threats, citing that the agreement could enable authoritarian regimes to suppress dissent and criminalize political opposition, according to Nextgov/FCW.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds