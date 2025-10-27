Cybersecurity Dive reports that North Korean state-backed hackers were behind the largest share of nation-state cyberattacks between April and September, according to a new Trellix threat report.The cybersecurity firm said Pyongyang's hacking operations have become more sophisticated, using "malware-free" intrusion tactics and covert infiltration schemes that include fake remote IT jobs. Groups such as Lazarus, Andariel, and Kimsuky together accounted for 18.2% of all nation-state-aligned activity, with Lazarus alone responsible for 8.6%.Trellix described the trend as a "significant escalation" and warned that adversaries are increasingly leveraging legitimate system tools like PowerShell and Command Prompt to evade detection. Telecommunications emerged as the top target sector, comprising 71% of all attacks, followed by technology and transportation. Turkey was the most frequently targeted nation, followed by the U.S. The report urged organizations to adopt layered defenses, apply zero-trust principles, and strengthen collaboration between IT and threat intelligence teams to detect anomalies early.
Threat Intelligence
North Korea leads global state cyberattacks
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds