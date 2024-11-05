AI/ML, Data Security

Noma debuts AI security platform

Today's columnist, Stu Sjouwerman of KnowBe4, offers five tips for how to secure AI models.
Noma, an Israeli AI security startup, has launched a platform designed to address emerging security challenges in enterprise AI workflows, VentureBeat reports.

After raising $32 million in a Series A funding round, Noma aims to secure the AI development lifecycle from data ingestion to deployment. The platform’s features include AI security posture management, data and AI supply chain security, and AI threat detection and response, offering both modular and comprehensive solutions.

Noma aims to bridge the security gap in AI workflows. Unlike traditional application security, AI security requires specialized tools for preventing issues like prompt injection and data leakage, often caused by misconfigured machine learning operations and unvetted models. Noma’s platform integrates into cloud-based, SaaS, or self-hosted environments without code changes, allowing rapid deployment. Catering to both data science and security teams, Noma’s solution is accessible without specialized training, fostering collaboration and minimizing disruption in AI-driven processes. With its unified security approach, Noma is poised to set AI security standards and has contributed to U.S. government guidelines for AI and data lifecycle protection.

