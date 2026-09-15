Nintendo patches critical Nintendo Switch vulnerability

According to Cyber Insider, Nintendo has released a critical security update for its Nintendo Switch console, addressing a vulnerability that could allow nearby attackers to execute unauthorized code or access sensitive information.

The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-82079, affects Switch systems running firmware versions prior to 23.0.0. Exploitation requires an attacker within close proximity to scan a QR code displayed on the Switch or a connected TV. This can occur when using the Album's "Send to Smartphone" feature or within the game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. The flaw is a stack-based buffer overflow in the console's local wireless networking functionality. An attacker can send specially crafted network traffic to trigger the overflow and potentially execute arbitrary code using return-oriented programming.

Nintendo stated that the vulnerability cannot be exploited on the newer Nintendo Switch 2. The company addressed the issue with system update 23.0.0, urging users to update their consoles immediately. For those unable to update, Nintendo advises avoiding exposure of generated QR codes to others and limiting the use of specific features to the owner's devices.