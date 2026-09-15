Homebrew 7.0.0 released with built-in vulnerability scanner and improved security

Bleeping Computer reports that the popular open-source package manager Homebrew has released version 7.0.0, introducing a built-in vulnerability scanner, enhanced security features, and the full release of its native graphical interface, BrewUI.

Homebrew, widely used on macOS, is frequently targeted by threat actors to distribute info-stealer malware. The new version addresses this by integrating a vulnerability scanner accessible via the "brew vulns" command. This scanner checks installed packages, specific formulae, or those declared in a Brewfile against a Homebrew-specific advisory database. This database, which uses OSV.dev data, tracks vulnerabilities affecting formula versions and revisions, including backported fixes. The project team states this shared data source helps security teams identify outstanding vulnerabilities and patches.

Additionally, Homebrew 7.0.0 strengthens security by blocking access to users' home directories by default and separating network-enabled dependency downloads from offline installations. Performance is also improved with concurrent package downloads, preparation, and installation.