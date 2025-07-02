The cyberattack, carried out by the Russian Qilin group, disrupted thousands of appointments and delayed essential diagnostics, including blood tests, across hospitals in south-east London. King's College Hospital confirmed the fatality, citing delayed pathology results as a contributing factor. Synnovis CEO Mark Dollar expressed condolences, calling the incident a tragic consequence of criminal cyber activity. NHS data now links nearly 600 patient safety incidents to the attack, including two classified as severe. In response, NHS England and the Department of Health have issued a cybersecurity charter urging suppliers to implement stricter controls such as multi-factor authentication and secure backups. A proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill aims to strengthen defenses across national infrastructure, while experts are calling for an independent NHS cybersecurity review to prevent similar incidents.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security, Ransomware
NHS patient death tied to Synnovis cyberattack
NHS
Infosecurity Magazine reports that a patient's death has been officially attributed to the June 2024 ransomware attack on Synnovis, the NHS pathology services provider, highlighting the critical risks of cybersecurity failures in healthcare.
The cyberattack, carried out by the Russian Qilin group, disrupted thousands of appointments and delayed essential diagnostics, including blood tests, across hospitals in south-east London. King's College Hospital confirmed the fatality, citing delayed pathology results as a contributing factor. Synnovis CEO Mark Dollar expressed condolences, calling the incident a tragic consequence of criminal cyber activity. NHS data now links nearly 600 patient safety incidents to the attack, including two classified as severe. In response, NHS England and the Department of Health have issued a cybersecurity charter urging suppliers to implement stricter controls such as multi-factor authentication and secure backups. A proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill aims to strengthen defenses across national infrastructure, while experts are calling for an independent NHS cybersecurity review to prevent similar incidents.
The cyberattack, carried out by the Russian Qilin group, disrupted thousands of appointments and delayed essential diagnostics, including blood tests, across hospitals in south-east London. King's College Hospital confirmed the fatality, citing delayed pathology results as a contributing factor. Synnovis CEO Mark Dollar expressed condolences, calling the incident a tragic consequence of criminal cyber activity. NHS data now links nearly 600 patient safety incidents to the attack, including two classified as severe. In response, NHS England and the Department of Health have issued a cybersecurity charter urging suppliers to implement stricter controls such as multi-factor authentication and secure backups. A proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill aims to strengthen defenses across national infrastructure, while experts are calling for an independent NHS cybersecurity review to prevent similar incidents.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds