NHS patient death tied to Synnovis cyberattack

Infosecurity Magazine reports that a patient's death has been officially attributed to the June 2024 ransomware attack on Synnovis, the NHS pathology services provider, highlighting the critical risks of cybersecurity failures in healthcare.

The cyberattack, carried out by the Russian Qilin group, disrupted thousands of appointments and delayed essential diagnostics, including blood tests, across hospitals in south-east London. King's College Hospital confirmed the fatality, citing delayed pathology results as a contributing factor. Synnovis CEO Mark Dollar expressed condolences, calling the incident a tragic consequence of criminal cyber activity. NHS data now links nearly 600 patient safety incidents to the attack, including two classified as severe. In response, NHS England and the Department of Health have issued a cybersecurity charter urging suppliers to implement stricter controls such as multi-factor authentication and secure backups. A proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill aims to strengthen defenses across national infrastructure, while experts are calling for an independent NHS cybersecurity review to prevent similar incidents.

