New US Cyber Command executive director named

National Security Agency senior executive Patrick Ware has been appointed as the U.S. Cyber Command's new executive director, replacing Morgan Adamski, who was noted to be entering the private sector, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Aside from strengthening Cybercom's capabilities, Ware will also be leading efforts to bolster the command's talent management and collaborations under his new role. Such a development comes amid the continued lack of leadership within Cybercom following President Donald Trump's ouster of Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh and his NSA deputy. The White House has also denied the selection of Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle to lead both NSA and Cybercom, noted sources close to the matter who were not able to detail the reasons behind the rejection. Multiple experts have also been pessimistic about the passage of the Cyber Command 2.0 initiative meant to overhaul the command under the Trump administration.
