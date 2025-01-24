New Trump AI order pursues new action plan

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order seeking a new artificial intelligence action plan that would steer the technology's development toward the absence of "ideological bias or engineered social agendas" within six months while requiring an evaluation of AI activities under the previous administration's EO that he had rescinded hours after his inauguration, according to FedScoop.

Under the Trump order, all policies, regulations, and actions related to Biden's EO must be examined by the administration's special advisor for AI and crypto and the assistant to the president for science and technology policy in coordination with other agencies. Moreover, the Office of Management and Budget director has been tasked to amend a pair of Biden order-related memos on federal AI use and AI acquisition in two months. The National Science Foundation, whose National AI Research Resource pilot remains uncertain under the order, "looks forward to working with the new Administration to ensure long-term U.S. competitiveness in all fields of science and engineering for our economic and national security," said a spokesperson.