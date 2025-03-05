New Sosano malware attacks target UAE

Aviation, critical transportation infrastructure, and satellite communications firms across the United Arab Emirates have been targeted with the novel Sosano backdoor in highly-targeted attacks by suspected Iranian state-sponsored threat group UNK_Crafty Camel, which leveraged techniques akin to the state-backed TA451 and TA455 hacking operations, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

UNK_Crafty Camel's intrusions commenced with the exploitation of a breached INDIC Electronics email account to facilitate the distribution of malicious emails with links redirecting to a fake website of the Indian electronics company hosting a ZIP archive that enabled Sosano malware delivery, a Proofpoint report showed.

Such an attack campaign "demonstrates the lengths to which state-aligned actors will go to evade detection and fulfill their intelligence collection mandates successfully," said Proofpoint researcher Joshua Miller.