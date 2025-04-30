New platform automates malware threat response

SiliconANGLE reports that Recorded Future has launched Malware Intelligence, a new platform built to counter the rapid evolution of malware through automation and artificial intelligence.
Designed to improve the speed and accuracy of detection and response, the platform links malware samples to attacker infrastructure and threat campaigns in real time.
Malware is evolving at an unprecedented rate, said Jamie Zajac, vice president of product, citing the emergence of over 70 ransomware variants in late 2024 alone.
The system processes more than 1.5 million malware samples daily and includes AutoYARA, a tool that automatically generates detection rules and enables natural-language threat queries. Notably, Malware Intelligence is the first AI platform to pass Recorded Futures Malware Turing Test, indicating analytical performance on par with expert human threat hunters. Leveraging 15 years of adversary data and the companys Intelligence Graph, the platform offers automated engineering, contextualized threat intelligence, and faster incident response, now available to all customers. Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard in December.
Designed to improve the speed and accuracy of detection and response, the platform links malware samples to attacker infrastructure and threat campaigns in real time.
Malware is evolving at an unprecedented rate, said Jamie Zajac, vice president of product, citing the emergence of over 70 ransomware variants in late 2024 alone.
The system processes more than 1.5 million malware samples daily and includes AutoYARA, a tool that automatically generates detection rules and enables natural-language threat queries. Notably, Malware Intelligence is the first AI platform to pass Recorded Futures Malware Turing Test, indicating analytical performance on par with expert human threat hunters. Leveraging 15 years of adversary data and the companys Intelligence Graph, the platform offers automated engineering, contextualized threat intelligence, and faster incident response, now available to all customers. Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard in December.