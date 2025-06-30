Threat Intelligence, Phishing

New Iranian phishing attacks take aim at Israeli tech experts

Flag of Iran on binary code

(Adobe Stock)

Reuters reports that Iran's cyber capabilities were regarded by cybersecurity experts as potentially being overstated, as the country has not intensified its cyber intrusions amid an ongoing ceasefire following U.S. and Israeli military strikes.

Hacktivist groups sympathetic to Iran have claimed compromising Israeli organizations in recent attacks but the Handala Hack group's most recent assertions could not be substantiated. "As far as we can tell, it's the usual mix of ineffectual chaos from the genuine hacktivist groups and targeted attacks from the Iran-linked personas that are likely having some success but also overstating their impact," said Sophos lead threat intelligence researcher Rafe Pilling. Meanwhile, Red Sense co-founder Yelisey Bohuslavskiy noted that the cyber operations of Iran were as ineffective as its missile program, which has failed to substantially impact the Israeli military. However, other experts continued to warn of a potentially more advanced cyberespionage campaign that is yet to be revealed.

BreachForums revival claimed once again

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums was claimed by the threat actor "Jaw" to have its revival on July 1 unfazed by the apprehension of five of its alleged operators by French authorities, and the indictment against fellow BreachForums member Kai West, also known as IntelBroker, by the U.S.

ICC mitigating impact of cyberattack

The International Criminal Court has confirmed containing and continuously mitigating a "sophisticated" cyber intrusion coinciding with a summit of 32 NATO leaders regarding cyber defense measures last week, The Associated Press reports. "All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the business continuity," said ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah.

