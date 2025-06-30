Hacktivist groups sympathetic to Iran have claimed compromising Israeli organizations in recent attacks but the Handala Hack group's most recent assertions could not be substantiated. "As far as we can tell, it's the usual mix of ineffectual chaos from the genuine hacktivist groups and targeted attacks from the Iran-linked personas that are likely having some success but also overstating their impact," said Sophos lead threat intelligence researcher Rafe Pilling. Meanwhile, Red Sense co-founder Yelisey Bohuslavskiy noted that the cyber operations of Iran were as ineffective as its missile program, which has failed to substantially impact the Israeli military. However, other experts continued to warn of a potentially more advanced cyberespionage campaign that is yet to be revealed.
Threat Intelligence, Phishing
New Iranian phishing attacks take aim at Israeli tech experts
(Adobe Stock)
Reuters reports that Iran's cyber capabilities were regarded by cybersecurity experts as potentially being overstated, as the country has not intensified its cyber intrusions amid an ongoing ceasefire following U.S. and Israeli military strikes.
Hacktivist groups sympathetic to Iran have claimed compromising Israeli organizations in recent attacks but the Handala Hack group's most recent assertions could not be substantiated. "As far as we can tell, it's the usual mix of ineffectual chaos from the genuine hacktivist groups and targeted attacks from the Iran-linked personas that are likely having some success but also overstating their impact," said Sophos lead threat intelligence researcher Rafe Pilling. Meanwhile, Red Sense co-founder Yelisey Bohuslavskiy noted that the cyber operations of Iran were as ineffective as its missile program, which has failed to substantially impact the Israeli military. However, other experts continued to warn of a potentially more advanced cyberespionage campaign that is yet to be revealed.
Hacktivist groups sympathetic to Iran have claimed compromising Israeli organizations in recent attacks but the Handala Hack group's most recent assertions could not be substantiated. "As far as we can tell, it's the usual mix of ineffectual chaos from the genuine hacktivist groups and targeted attacks from the Iran-linked personas that are likely having some success but also overstating their impact," said Sophos lead threat intelligence researcher Rafe Pilling. Meanwhile, Red Sense co-founder Yelisey Bohuslavskiy noted that the cyber operations of Iran were as ineffective as its missile program, which has failed to substantially impact the Israeli military. However, other experts continued to warn of a potentially more advanced cyberespionage campaign that is yet to be revealed.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds