New IP Fabric 7.0 enhances network visibility for multicloud environments

IP Fabric has launched version 7.0 of its network assurance platform, designed to improve compliance, security, and operational resilience in complex multicloud environments, reports SiliconAngle

The offering aims to address typical limitations in legacy solutions of providing only fragmented views of an organization’s infrastructure. The platform instead offers end-to-end network visibility and intelligent analytics while also featuring more than 160 Automated Intent Verification Checks to proactively detect compliance, configuration, and maintenance risks. The latest release also comes with new features including Multi-View Dashboards, which allow users to create customized insights without coding, and Shareable Snapshots and Tables, which establish a unified source of truth for network planning and analysis. Meanwhile, enhanced cloud discovery, AWS Direct Connect Transit VIF support, and improved software-defined wide-area network security visibility help to strengthen the platform’s monitoring capabilities.

Additional features include early snapshot insights for faster network analysis, auto-discovery of security technologies from vendors, and interactive API documentation to facilitate automation. "With features like Multi-View Dashboards, flexible snapshot sharing and even more built-in compliance verification actions, we’re enabling organizations to streamline workflows and proactively address infrastructure and security challenges like never before," said IP Fabric co-founder and CEO Pavel Bykov.