New Huntress tools target credential and app threats

Huntress unveiled major enhancements to its identity threat detection and response platform and launched a fully managed SIEM at the RSA Conference 2025, addressing the escalating challenge of credential theft, rogue apps, and business email compromise, CSO Online reports.

The improved ITDR now includes Unwanted Access to monitor anomalous logins and Shadow Workflows to detect malicious inbox rules, while its new rogue application detection engine has already flagged over 7,000 suspicious apps.

Our goal is to identify abnormal behaviors early, such as session hijacking and unauthorized OAuth use, said Huntress CPO Prakash Ramamurthy.

Meanwhile, the newly launched managed SIEMalready adopted by nearly 1,000 early-access customersboasts more than 20 new integrations with security platforms like Fortinet, 1Password, and LastPass. CTO Chris Bisnett emphasized the value of a fully unified SOC and SIEM, noting that when the same team detects and responds, customers avoid delays and reduce risk. Huntress positions these updates as critical tools in an evolving identity threat landscape.

