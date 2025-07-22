AI/ML, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

New Google program to boost Indonesia’s cyber defense

Google Cloud has launched Indonesia BerdAIa for Security, a new initiative aimed at boosting the nation's cybersecurity readiness through AI-driven tools, local data infrastructure, and extensive training, The Fast Mode reports.

Central to the effort is the opening of a new security operations data region in Jakarta, allowing government and regulated industries to comply with data residency mandates while using Google's advanced Security Operations platform. The program also includes subsidized cybersecurity training through platforms like Google Cloud Skills Boost and Mandiant Academy, designed to enhance the capabilities of security teams and simulate real-world threats. Companies such as Astra International, Bukalapak, and Kereta Api have already joined the initiative, signaling strong industry support. According to research cited by Google, this shift toward proactive cyber defense could help local organizations avoid at least $1.8 billion in losses over the next five years. The initiative underscores Google Cloud's commitment to strengthening digital defenses across Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

