Ransomware, AI/ML

New funding round pulls in $100M for Halcyon

Share

Texas-based anti-ransomware startup Halcyon Tech, which has developed a capsule neural network-based ransomware detection system, has secured $100 million from a Series C round, bringing its valuation to $1 billion, reports SiliconAngle.

Such newly secured funds would be allocated toward strengthening its anti-ransomware technology and expanding its customer base, according to Halcyon. Halcyon has touted its system to facilitate improved identification of ransomware compromise with its use of CapsNet-based artificial intelligence models, which have been trained on a trove of ransomware-related data, including attack techniques and malicious files. Aside from tracking prevalent ransomware infection signs, Halcyon's technology also circumvents breach prevention app compromise and enables cryptographic key extraction that could accelerate the restoration of encrypted files. "One in every 10 organizations worldwide have been affected by ransomware and Halcyon's unique technology is proven to prevent ransom payments and data loss to criminals," said Enrique Salem of Bain Capital Ventures, which was among the investors in the latest funding round.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Geico, Travelers to pay New York over $11M for data breaches

More than 116,000 New York residents had their driver's license numbers compromised from Geico's systems following the exploitation of its apps' pre-fill functionality and Application Programming Interface, as well as fraudulent policy purchases and claims filing, beginning November 2020, with the insurer only resolving its systems vulnerabilities by March 2021.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.