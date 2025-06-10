Outgoing FBI Deputy Director for Cyber Operations Brett Leatherman has announced on LinkedIn that he has been appointed by FBI Director Kash Patel to lead the agency's Cyber Division, replacing Bryan Vorndran, who left for Microsoft this spring, reports CyberScoop. Numerous law enforcement efforts have been joined by Leatherman over the three years he has been part of the FBI, including the investigation of the Chinese state-sponsored threat operations Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon's attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure, the widespread LummaC2 malware compromise, and exposing of LockBit administrator LockBitSupp. "Our charge is simple but not easy: make malicious cyber activity unsustainable. That means disrupting criminal and nation-state actors, sharing intelligence that helps victims defend and recover, and shaping the broader operating environment through persistent engagement," said Leatherman. Such a development comes weeks after FBI Cyber policy, intelligence, and engagement lead Cynthia Kaiser departed the agency to become a senior official at cybersecurity firm Halcyon.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
New FBI Cyber division head named
