New EU laws seek to bolster regional cybersecurity

More robust cybersecurity across the European Union has been sought by the adoption of a pair of new laws, SecurityWeek reports.

Aside from creating a Cybersecurity Emergency Mechanism that supports cyberattack preparation, identification, and recovery, as well as establishing a European Cybersecurity Incident Review Mechanism for attack evaluations, the first law also institutionalizes a European Cybersecurity Alert System, a network of artificial intelligence-powered cross-border cyber hubs that would facilitate improved cyber threat coordination among EU states. "They will strengthen the existing European framework and, in turn, authorities and relevant entities will be able to respond more efficiently and effectively to cybersecurity incidents," said the European Council. On the other hand, the other law revises the EU's Cybersecurity Act of 2019 to impose more stringent certification for managed security services, which were noted to include security audits, technical support-related consulting, incident management, and penetration testing.