AI/ML, Application security, Threat Intelligence

New DeepSeek jailbreak discovered as attacks analyzed

DeepSeek is an AI-powered platform specializing in advanced search and data analytics for business insights and decision-making.
(Adobe Stock)

Chinese generative artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek was discovered by API security firm Wallarm to be susceptible to a jailbreaking technique that facilitated system prompt extraction, SecurityWeek reports.

Such a jailbreak method involving the exploitation of "bias-based AI response logic" has already been addressed by DeepSeek, according to Wallarm researchers. The development "raises important questions about how AI models are trained, what biases may be inherent in their systems, and whether they operate under specific regulatory constraints — particularly relevant for AI models developed within jurisdictions with stringent content controls," researchers added. Another report by NSFocus revealed that DeepSeek had its chat system targeted by a pair of distributed denial-of-service waves on Jan. 20 and 25 while its API interface had been subjected to a trio of DDoS attack waves between Jan. 25 to 27, with most of the intrusions stemming from U.S.-, UK-, and Australia-based systems. "This highly coordinated and precise attack suggests that the incident was not accidental, but likely a well-planned and organized cyberattack executed by a professional team," said NSFocus, whose findings follow DeepSeek's confirmation of a widespread attack that prompted stoppage of new registrations.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorBlack HatCache CrammingDLL InjectionDrive-by DownloadDumpSecGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds