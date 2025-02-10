Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Breach

New cyberattack severity classification scale unveiled by UK org

Data Leaks

(Credit: Getty Images)

Newly created Cyber Monitoring Centre, which consists of UK cybersecurity leaders and insurance industry figures, has unveiled the world's first cyberattack severity classification system akin to the Saffir-Simpson Scale leveraged for hurricane categorization, The Register reports.

Cyber events have been categorized on a 1 to 5 scale, with attacks impacting at least 136,000 organizations in the UK and leading to financial losses of at least £5 billion meriting a category-five classification, according to CMC. Under the classification system, the MOVEit hack would have been given a category-one score due to its limited impact in the UK while the attack against Synnovis that disrupted London hospitals would have been provided a category-two score due narrow impact within the healthcare industry. "...[W]e hope by doing this in as fully transparent way as possible, that we can help not just ensure the policymakers and the general public get a much better understanding of cybercrime," said National Cyber Security Centre founding CEO Ciaran Martin, who leads CMC's technical committee.

Related

HPE employees alerted of Midnight Blizzard hack

Infiltration of internal HPE email boxes within the Office 365 environment through a compromised account in May 2023 enabled Midnight Blizzard hackers to access mailbox data from its workers in the cybersecurity, business, and go-to-market teams, according to HPE.

Hugging Face compromised with malicious AI models

Both malicious packages resembling proof-of-concept models were not identified by Hugging Face's Picklescan security tool due to differences in compression format with PyTorch, as well as a security issue that prevented the proper scanning of Pickle files that could facilitate compromise, according to a report from ReversingLabs.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDNS SpoofingDarknetData MiningDefacementDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadReconnaissanceStimulus

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds