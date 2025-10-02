New CU-GIRH enhances cyber threat response

Industrial Cyber reports that Intel 471 has released the latest edition of its Cyber Underground General Intelligence Requirements Handbook, a framework designed to help cybersecurity teams organize, prioritize, and act on intelligence from the cyber underground.

First launched in 2018, the handbook is widely recognized as a baseline tool for threat intelligence programs, mapping primary requirements to general ones to ensure actionable insights are gathered. Michael DeBolt, Intel 471's Chief Intelligence Officer, emphasized the tool's relevance, stating that intelligence is now "the fundamental catalyst that brings decisions and actions into tangible reality."

The updated version introduces new methodologies for assessing threats, streamlined data processes, and expanded case studies that highlight real-world applications. It also provides templates, use cases, and tracking metrics that allow teams to measure progress, demonstrate return on investment, and communicate outcomes effectively to leadership.

Intel 471 supports adoption through quarterly workshops that train practitioners to integrate the framework into their collection and planning strategies.