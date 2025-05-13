New ClickFix attacks seek to compromise Windows, Linux systems

BleepingComputer reports that attacks with the ClickFix social engineering technique have been deployed by Pakistan-linked threat operation APT36, also known as Transparent Tribe, against both Windows and Linux systems.
APT36 leveraged an Indian Ministry of Defence-impersonating website with a link to a press release, which when clicked redirects Windows users to a full-screen content usage rights warning page with a 'Continue' button, which copies and executes a malicious MSHTA command that deploys a .NET-based loader, an analysis from Hunt.io researchers revealed. On the other hand, intrusions against Linux involved the copying of a shell command and lures to execute the command in a Linux run dialog, which will then be followed by the launch of a nonfunctional 'mapeal.sh' payload. With the payload only downloading a JPEG image and not conducting any other malicious activity, such intrusions may have only been part of APT36's tests of the technique's effectiveness against Linux systems, according to researchers.
