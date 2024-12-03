New AWS incident response service unveiled

TechCrunch reports that Amazon Web Services has introduced the new AWS Security Incident Response service that enables effective combating of various cyberattacks amid persistent gaps in incident response plan adoption despite increasingly prevalent and severe cybersecurity threats.

Aside from utilizing Amazon GuardDuty for automated threat triages, AWS Security Incident Response also features a comprehensive dashboard that enables alert settings and account permission adjustments, as well as incident and metric reviews. "Customers can enable the proactive incident response feature, which creates service-level permissions allowing Security Incident Response to monitor and investigate findings," said AWS. Meanwhile, AWS Security Incident Response has been touted by AWS Vice President of Global Services Security Hart Rossman to be compatible with all AWS detection and response services. "We've received feedback from customers that implementing effective security incident response programs is challenging due to a reliance on various tools, services, and people that are difficult to scale as organizations and business needs evolve. AWS Security Incident Response can now be used as a […] single source of truth for security incident response," Rossman added.