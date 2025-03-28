New autonomous AI agent unveiled by Hakimo as it obtains $10.5M investment

Hakimo, an artificial intelligence -powered physical security firm, has introduced its new autonomous AI Operator security agent as it announced securing $10.5 million in a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $20.5 million, reports SiliconAngle

With the use of computer vision and generative AI, Hakimo's AI Operator not only enables security hardware monitoring and real-time threat detection and warnings but also humanlike response protocol execution, according to the firm. Meanwhile, the newly raised funds will be allocated by the company toward bolstering its physical security platform and expanding its workforce following a threefold increase in its customer base during the past 12 months. "Hakimo has pioneered a new era of AI-driven security by creating an intelligent AI agent that understands and responds to threats like never before. We're not just automating security were redefining it with AI that can recognize and act on any security event and deliver unmatched protection for businesses worldwide," said Hakimo co-founder and CEO Sam Joseph.