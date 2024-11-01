IoT, AI/ML, Threat Intelligence

New attack techniques utilized by Iranian cyber group Emennet Pasargad

Share
Technology background with national flag of Iran. 3D rendering

(Adobe Stock)

Iranian cyber operation Emennet Pasargad, also known as Aria Sepehr Ayandehsazan, Cotton Sandstorm, and Haywire Chicken, was noted by the FBI, Department of Treasury, and the Israel National Cyber Directorate to have leveraged updated tradecraft, such as IP camera breaches and generative artificial intelligence, in recent attacks, including its compromise of the Summer Olympics, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Intrusions aimed at the Olympics included the targeting of an anonymous French commercial dynamic display provider in July to show photo montages denouncing Israel's participation in the games, as well as disinformation efforts involving fake news and threat messages to Israeli athletes, according to the joint advisory. Meanwhile, generative AI has been used by Emennet Pasargad in its attacks aimed at Sweden and Israel, said the FBI, who also noted the seizure of the operation's infrastructure management and obfuscation domains. Such a development comes after Emennet Pasargad members were sanctioned by the U.S. State Department as it indicted other hackers involved in the hacking of former President Donald Trump's campaign.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Active exploitation of PTZOptics zero-days underway

Attacks exploiting the authentication weakness within the 'lighthttpd' server, tracked as CVE-2024-8957, and the insufficient input sanitization bug, tracked as CVE-2024-8957, could enable camera hijacking and bot compromise, as well as further infiltration of devices within the same network.

Global attacks of novel Gorilla botnet exceed 300K

China, the U.S., Canada, and Germany were most targeted by attacks with the Mirai source code-based Gorilla botnet, which involved the exploitation of UDP flood, Valve Source Engine flood, ACK BYPASS flood, ACK flood, and SYN flood techniques, as well as an old Apache Hadoop YARN RPC vulnerability, an analysis from NSFOCUS revealed.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpSecGoogle Hacking

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.