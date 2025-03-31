Vulnerable medical devices plague most health organizations

SecurityWeek reports that 99% of 351 healthcare organizations had internet of medical things devices with actively exploited vulnerabilities, while 20% of hospital information systems are impacted by security issues leveraged in ransomware intrusions and remain online.

While only 0.3% of over 647,000 operational technology devices used in healthcare were impacted by Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, ransomware-related KEVs, and insecure connectivity, health organizations could each have five to six OT devices that require immediate remediation, according to an analysis from Claroty's Team82 researchers. Health providers may also have to promptly address nearly 65 IoMT devices each. "Our goal in this report was to shed light on the riskiest healthcare exposures and provide some context to help identify those assets most in jeopardy, and demonstrate the number of devices burdened not only by known and exploited vulnerabilities, but those that are most at risk to ransomware and extortion attacks, and insecurely connected to the internet," said Claroty.