Nevada cyberattack prompts federal aid

Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Madhu Gottumukkala has confirmed the agency's collaboration with the Nevada state government in investigating and recovering from a cyberattack on Sunday that resulted in the closure of government offices earlier this week and persistent disruptions of multiple state services, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The FBI is also assisting in ongoing efforts to restore systems impacted by the intrusion, including those from the state's Human Services and Agriculture Departments, as well as its Health Authority, according to Gottumukkala, who did not specify the nature of the attack faced by Nevada.

Such a development comes as CISA has been panned for its withdrawal of Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center funding. Arizona state senators have urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to explain the reason behind CISA's inaction in a suspected Iranian attack against the state's online political candidate portal.

"Officials describe a dramatic reduction in support, staffing, and communication from CISA, as well as a lack of confidence in the agency's ability to collaborate in good faith on election security," said the senators in a letter to Noem.