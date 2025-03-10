TechCrunch reports that major Japanese telecommunications firm NTT Communications had information from 17,891 corporate clients exfiltrated following a cyberattack last month, for which no ransomware gang has taken responsibility yet.Infiltration of the telecommunications provider's internal service order management system on Feb. 5 resulted in the compromise of organizations' customer names, contract numbers, phone numbers, physical addresses, email addresses, and service usage data, said NTT Com, which did not specify the number of individuals or details of the companies affected by the incident.NTT Com disclosed that immediate action was taken to disconnect a pair of breached devices within its network, the second of which was identified on Feb. 15. Such a development comes amid mounting intrusions against telecommunications organizations around the world, with numerous major telcos and internet service providers in the U.S. persistently targeted by the Chinese state-backed hacking group Salt Typhoon as part of its cyberespionage operations.
Breach, Data Security
Nearly 18K orgs’ data compromised in NTT Communications hack
(Adobe Stock)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds