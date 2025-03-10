Nearly 18K orgs’ data compromised in NTT Communications hack

TechCrunch reports that major Japanese telecommunications firm NTT Communications had information from 17,891 corporate clients exfiltrated following a cyberattack last month, for which no ransomware gang has taken responsibility yet.

Infiltration of the telecommunications provider's internal service order management system on Feb. 5 resulted in the compromise of organizations' customer names, contract numbers, phone numbers, physical addresses, email addresses, and service usage data, said NTT Com, which did not specify the number of individuals or details of the companies affected by the incident.

NTT Com disclosed that immediate action was taken to disconnect a pair of breached devices within its network, the second of which was identified on Feb. 15.