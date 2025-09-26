Ransomware, Data Security
Nascent ransomware gang claims Kido nursery chain breach
Global nursery chain Kido International, which operates in the UK, U.S., and India, had information from almost 8,000 children allegedly stolen by the newly emergent Radiant ransomware group, reports the BBC. Radiant has moved to publish pictures and profiles belonging to 10 students on their leak site in a bid to obtain ransom for their "pentest" effort.The intrusion, which has already been reported to the Information Commissioner's Office, has been slammed by cybersecurity experts for its targeting of children's data."We've seen some low claims from ransomware gangs before, but this feels like an entirely different level," said Comparitech Head of Data Research Rebecca Moody. Moreover, National Cyber Security Centre's Jonathon Ellison has regarded the incident as "deeply distressing." Such a development comes amid a slew of attacks against UK organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, which has experienced an extended production shutdown following a ransomware incident, and retailers Marks & Spencer and the Co-op.
